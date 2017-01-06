You are here
Malaysia: Shares end higher on Friday
Friday, January 6, 2017 - 17:19
MALAYSIAN shares ended higher on Friday with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index climbing 15.67 points to close at 1,675.49.
Some 1.97 billion lots, valued at RM1.96 billion were traded. Gainers numbered 442 while losers numbered 403.
