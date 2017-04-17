You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Shares end higher on Monday

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 17:34

10-36520204 - 28_10a_2015 - MALAYSIA BURSA INTERVIEW.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.94 points to 1,733.93.

Volume was 2.89 billion lots worth RM1.78 billion.

Gainers outnumbered losers 456 to 397.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
4 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
5 HNA Group's S$1.4b offer for CWT may transcend logistics
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening