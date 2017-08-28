Malaysia: Shares open flat on Monday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
MALAYSIA share prices open flat on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.53 point to 1766.59.
Volume was 175.4 million lots worth RM89.32 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 167 to 150.
