Malaysia: Shares open flat on Thursday

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 09:20

iseasbursa.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices opened flat on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down slightly by 0.74 points to 1743.34.

Volume was 83.8 million lots worth RM16.5 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 112 to 76.

