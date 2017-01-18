You are here

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Wednesday

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 09:18

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices opened flat on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up slightly by 0.61 points to 1,663.64.

Volume was 25.4 million lots worth RM8.2 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 70 to 55.

