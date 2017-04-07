You are here
Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday
Friday, April 7, 2017 - 09:19
MALAYSIA share prices open higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.110 points to 1740.820.
Volume was 110.6 million lots worth RM31.59 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 181 to 53.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Stocks
Breaking News
9:03 pm
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait