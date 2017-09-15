You are here

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

Friday, September 15, 2017 - 09:20

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.9 points to 1,784.27.

Volume was 52.67 million lots worth RM17.72 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 93 to 64.

