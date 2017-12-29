Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up by 1.59 points to 1,780.65.
Volume was 94.91 million lots worth RM41.83 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 116 to 68.
