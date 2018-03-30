You are here
Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday
Fri, Mar 30, 2018 - 9:18 AM
MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.02 points to 1,859.37 at 9am.
Volume was 23.54 million lots worth RM11.67 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 96 to 43.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait