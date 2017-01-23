You are here
Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday
Monday, January 23, 2017 - 09:21
MALAYSIA share prices open higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.350 points to 1665.920.
Volume was 34.87 million lots worth RM12.65 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 91 to 51.
