You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 09:21

burs.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices open higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.350 points to 1665.920.

Volume was 34.87 million lots worth RM12.65 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 91 to 51.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Car registrations jump 52%
5 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening