Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 12.02 points to 1,773.16.
Volume was 182.5 million lots worth RM22.1 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 480 to 375.
