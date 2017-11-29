You are here

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 9:23 AM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.13 points to 1,717.36 as at 9.05am.

Volume was 115.07 million lots worth RM38.78 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 124 to 94.

