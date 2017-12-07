Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.06 points to 1,721.39 as at 9.05am.
Volume was 60.7 million lots worth RM37.65 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 120 to 76.
