Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 9:24 AM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.93 points to 1,859.80 as at 9.07am.

Volume was 107.96 million lots worth RM32.69 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 129 to 70.

