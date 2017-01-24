You are here
Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 09:31
MALAYSIA share prices open higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.630 points to 1671.940.
Volume was 83.16 million lots worth RM36.24 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 103 to 77.
