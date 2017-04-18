You are here

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 09:21

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.57 points to 1,735.50.

Volume was 89.68 million lots worth RM27.93 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 207 to 29.

Market voices on:

