Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 7.23 points to 1,839.38 as at 9.06am.
Volume was 512.81 million lots worth RM155.45 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 320 to 95.
