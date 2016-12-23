You are here
Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday
Friday, December 23, 2016 - 09:17
MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.11 points to 1622.09.
Volume was 15.5 million lots worth RM3.8 million.
Losers outnumbered gainers 61 to 37.
