Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.680 points to 1,771.820.
Volume was 53.924 million lots worth RM21.558 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 88 to 80.
