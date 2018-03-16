You are here

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 9:19 AM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.10 points to 1,842.17 as at 9am.

Volume was 59.6 million lots worth RM18.9 million.

Losers outnumbered gainers 105 to 56.

