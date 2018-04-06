You are here
Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday
Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 9:27 AM
MALAYSIA share prices open slightly lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.05 points, or 0.06 per cent to 1839.05.
Volume was 129 million lots worth RM50 million.
Losers outnumbered gainers 221 to 123.
