Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday
Mon, Dec 04, 2017 - 9:20 AM
MALAYSIA share prices open lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.06 points to 1717.98.
Volume was 61.48 million lots worth RM46.2 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 134 to 92.
