Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 09:20
MALAYSIA share prices open lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.220 points to 1670.400.
Volume was 38.97 million lots worth RM50.81 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 124 to 46.
