Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices open slightly lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.10 points to 1786.14.
Volume was 52.3 million lots worth RM18.23 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 116 to 53.
