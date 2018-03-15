You are here

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 9:20 AM

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.62 points to 1,852.44 as at 9.02am.

Volume was 84.5 million lots worth RM21.05 million.

Losers outnumbered gainers 158 to 59.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

