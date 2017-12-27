Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.450 points to 1,755.790.
Volume was 320.24 million lots worth RM159.75 million.
Losers outnumbered gainers 233 to 205.
