You are here
Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 09:24
MALAYSIA share prices open slightly lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.910 point to 1745.630.
Volume was 143.08 million lots worth RM56.95 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 225 to 67.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Stocks
Breaking News
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait