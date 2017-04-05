You are here

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 09:24

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices open slightly lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.910 point to 1745.630.

Volume was 143.08 million lots worth RM56.95 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 225 to 67.

Market voices on:

