Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.89 points to 1,722.95 as at 9.04am.
Volume was 59.93 million lots worth RM48.83 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 112 to 74.
