Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 9:18 AM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index upn 3.14 points to 1,859.53 as at 9am.

Volume was 41.25 million lots worth RM16.64 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 123 to 46.

