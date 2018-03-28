You are here

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 9:21 AM

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.9 points to 1,857.55.

Volume was 52.53 million lots worth RM15.13 million.

Losers outnumbered gainers 135 to 55.

