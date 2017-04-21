You are here
Malaysia: Shares open slightly higher on Friday
Friday, April 21, 2017 - 09:19
MALAYSIA share prices open slightly higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.520 points to 1742.230.
Volume was 80.54 million lots worth RM32.54 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 131 to 47.
