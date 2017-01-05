You are here

Malaysia: Stocks end 12 points higher

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 17:28

9_40630389 - 22_11_2016 - MALAYSIA-FX_CONTROLS.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

Malaysian shares closed higher on Thursday with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index gaining 12.35 points to 1,659.820.

Some 2.51 billion lots, valued at RM1.84 billion were traded. Gainers outnumbered losers 601 to 291.

