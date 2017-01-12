You are here
Malaysia: Stocks end 2.5 points higher
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 17:27
Malaysian shares closed higher on Thursday with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index gaining 2.55 points to 1,677.76.
Some 2.53 billion lots, valued at RM2.19 billion were traded. Gainers outnumbered losers 539 to 298.
