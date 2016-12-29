You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Stocks end 2.53 points higher

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 17:21

MsiaBloomberg0606.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Malaysian shares closed higher on Tuesday with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index gaining 2.53 points to 1,619.680.

Some 1.09 billion lots, valued at RM1.02 billion were traded. Losers outnumbered gainers 375 to 333.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening