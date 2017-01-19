You are here

Malaysia: Stocks end the day higher

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 17:30

16_32953224.7 (41207741) - 19_01_2017 - pnbonus16.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Malaysian shares closed higher on Thursday with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index gaining 1.49 points 1,666.51.

Some 1.87 billion lots, valued at RM1.73 billion were traded. Losers outnumbered gainers 446 to 331.

