Malaysia: Stocks open higher on Thursday

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 9:22 AM

MALAYSIA share prices open higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 13.34 points, or 0.73 per cent to 1824.46.

Volume was 154 million lots worth RM53.2 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 302 to 87.

