Malaysia: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices open lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 13.71 points, or 0.76 per cent to 1783.10.
Volume was 50.08 million lots worth RM20.7 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 94 to 90.
