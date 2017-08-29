Malaysia: Stocks start the day lower

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
MALAYSIA share prices open lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.62 points to 1,766.87.
Volume was 65.6 million lots worth RM37.2 million.
Losers outnumbered gainers 156 to 96.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal