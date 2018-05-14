You are here

Home > Stocks

Materials buoy Australian shares as BHP hits highest since August 2014; NZ at record

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 3:39 PM

file6yvf8jbinyf15001em0b.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Monday, carried higher by BHP hitting its highest since August 2014 and giving the index a valuable boost.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3 per cent, or 19 points to 6,135.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark closed marginally lower on Friday.

BHP Shares rose nearly 2 per cent, hitting their highest in about 45 months.

A rally among miners also saw Rio Tinto rising 0.7 per cent and Fortescue Metals rising more than 1 per cent to hit its highest since end-February as iron ore gained on a strong demand outlook.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Three of the "Big Four" banks ended between 0.3 and 1.5 per cent higher, while ANZ slipped 1.9 per cent when it went ex-dividend.

Hospital operator Healthscope Ltd closed 4.5 per cent higher after Canadian investor Brookfield Asset Management made a US$3.3 billion offer for the company, trumping a local offer of US$3.1 billion in April.

"Given that the it is one of the few stocks in that sector that trades at a low multiple, it is not surprising to see an interest in it, and I would say its unlikely that this will be the last improved bid we'll see," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Share of wealth manager AMP Ltd closed 3 per cent higher, shrugging off news rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Monday that governance failures at AMP revealed by a quasi-judicial inquiry into the financial sector had added downward pressure to its rating.

Meanwhile, shares of telco Telstra were the biggest drag on the index, down 5 per cent, after it said it expects fiscal 2018 earnings at bottom end of guidance. It noted there would be ongoing pressure on mobile and fixed average revenue per user, as well as increased competition brought on by the National Broadband Network.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 per cent, or 36.54 points to finish the session at record close of 8,713.23 in its ninth straight session of gains.

A2 milk, up 2.6 per cent, was the biggest boost while Fisher & Paykel Healthcare gained 1 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BT_20180514_JQCAROUSELL14_3434596.jpg
May 14, 2018
Technology

Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS

BP_SGconstruct_140518_7.jpg
May 14, 2018
Real Estate

Construction stocks 'look set for change in fortunes'

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Surabaya_140518_122.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Another family, including 8-year-old child, behind new Indonesia suicide bombings: police

May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's task not to choose sides, but to remain relevant to the world: Chan Chun Sing

May 14, 2018
Stocks

Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries

May 14, 2018
Transport

Red, amber or green: New system tells MRT commuters which train cars are empty or crowded

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening