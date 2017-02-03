You are here
STOCKS
Pennies in action as STI falls below 3,050
Blue chips come under pressure; traders say the Trump reflation play appears to have run its course
PENNY stocks took centrestage as a 60-point slide in the Dow futures on Thursday took the wind out of the sails of the local stock market, knocking back the Straits Times Index (STI) by 23.41 points at 3,044.08.
Traders said it looked like the Trump reflation play may have run its course
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg