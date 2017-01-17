You are here

Home > Stocks

Samurai 2K Aerosol up by as much as 37.5% in debut trading

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 16:49
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

18_39198404 - 25_07_2016 - pixcoins.jpg
PHOTO: SPH

SHARES of aerosol coating specialist Samurai 2K Aerosol jumped by as much as 37.5 per cent above its initial public offering price on the first day of trading on the Catalist on Monday.

The shares began trading at 25 Singapore cents on Monday, then rose to 27.5 Singapore cents at 9.10am, its highest price thus far.

This is above its IPO placement price of 20 cents. Some 100 million shares were placed.

The shares then fell to 24.5 cents apiece at 11.15am, its lowest price thus far.

Established in 1997, Samurai 2K is a Malaysia-based aerosol coating specialist with a focus on coating solutions for the automotive refinishing and refurbishing industry.

The company manufactures, distributes and markets its products under its own brands to customers in South-east Asian markets including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening