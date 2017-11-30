You are here

Home > Stocks

Sarine Tech rises 5% after block trade

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 7:54 PM
haoxiang@sph.com.sg@HaoxiangCaiBT

TRADING in Sarine Tech, the Israeli diamond processing systems seller, livened up after a block trade of more than 29 million shares was made on Thursday afternoon.

The off-market trade was made at S$0.97. Sarine subsequently closed at S$1.02, up five cents or 5.2 per cent.

The counter has slumped almost 50 per cent this year. For the three months ended Sep 30, 2017, it made a net loss of US$530,000, down from US$3.99 million a year ago.

Revenue fell 35 per cent to US$11.3 million, caused by high inventories of polished diamonds, causing manufacturers to slow production and reduce spending on capital expenditures.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_301117_4.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Most Read

1 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
2 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
3 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
4 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
5 CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

condo 17981660 .jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Real Estate

MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market

condo 17981660 .jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Lower unemployment among PMETs, incomes rose at faster pace this year: MOM

holland rd.JPG
Nov 30, 2017
Real Estate

URA launches plum Holland Rd site on confirmed list

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening