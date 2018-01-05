You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks climb on tech rally, won subdued

Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 3:34 PM

10994721_H1369189.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index rose on Friday. The Korean won ended flat in the local platform and bond yields fell.

At 0632 GMT, the Kospi was up 31.06 points or 1.26 per cent at 2,497.52. The benchmark index strengthened on foreign investors' heavy purchases, especially in the tech sector where robust fourth-quarter earnings are expected. The Kospi gained 1.2 per cent for the week, its biggest weekly percentage gain since early November.

The won was quoted at 1,062.7 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.05 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,062.2. The currency rose 0.7 per cent on a weekly basis, marking four consecutive weeks of gains.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,061.42 per US dollar, down 0.01 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,054.92 per US dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.39 percent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.

Japanese stocks rose 0.89 per cent. The Kospi is down by 2.42 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won (S$1.55 trillion).

The trading volume during Friday's session on the Kospi index was 305,294,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 884, the number of advancing shares was 493. Foreigners were net buyers of 246,063 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has fallen 0.46 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,060.35 per US dollar on Jan 2, 2018 and low is 1,068.3 on Jan 4, 2018.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 107.93. The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 per cent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.105 per cent, lower than the previous day's 2.14 per cent.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
3 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
4 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
5 Ex-banker found liable for S$6.5m guarantee claimed by former client
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Singapore share buyback value falls to S$425m in 2017 on the back of stronger market price gains

Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades CDL to 'buy' on property market upswing

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SembMarine, Sunpower Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening