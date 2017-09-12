Seoul: Stocks close at 2 week high, won up; some North Korea worries linger

[SEOUL] South Korean shares finished at two-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a strong Wall Street.

Further gains were capped as foreign investors unloaded local equities on lingering worries over some form retaliation by North Korea after the United Nations Security Council stepped up sanctions against Pyongyang.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed up 0.3 per cent at 2,365.47 points, highest closing level since Aug 30.

Offshore investors sold a net 183.4 billion won (S$218.26 million) worth of Kospi shares for the day.

The South Korean won edged up and ended at 1,128.5 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 per cent versus Monday's close of 1,131.9.

