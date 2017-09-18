You are here

Seoul: Stocks closes at 6-week high as tech shares rally; won gains

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 3:06 PM

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended at a six-week high on Monday as tech shares rallied on expectations of robust third quarter earnings while concerns about North Korea risks eased.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed up 1.35 per cent at 2,418.21 points, its highest since Aug 3.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped 4.13 per cent and reached a record high of 2,623,000 won at its close, while SK Hynix gained 3.24 per cent.

Foreign investors purchased a net 214.5 billion won (S$255.01 million) worth of Kospi shares.

The won was quoted at 1,126.6 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.45 per cent compared with Friday's close of 1,131.7.

REUTERS

