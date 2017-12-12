Seoul: Stocks ease on foreign selling; won flat

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Tuesday. The Korean won barely moved in the local platform while bond yields fell. At 0630 GMT, the KOSPI was down 10.49 points or 0.42 per cent at 2,461.00.

The won was quoted at 1,092.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,092.3.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,092.1 per US dollar, down 0.39 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,085.7 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.22 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.32 per cent.

The KOSPI is up around 22.0 per cent so far this year, and down by 1.22 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 276,731,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 878, the number of advancing shares was 284. Foreigners were net sellers of 290,931 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has fallen 9.46 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on November 29, 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3, 2017.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 108.29. *The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 per cent compared with a previous close of 1.66 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.073 per cent, lower than the previous day's 2.09 per cent.

REUTERS