You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks extend gains, won strengthens

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 3:36 PM

file6ubw9lebeqp164h232o6.jpg
South Korea's KOSPI stock index extended gains on Thursday. The Korean won edged higher in the local platform against the dollar.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index extended gains on Thursday. The Korean won edged higher in the local platform against the dollar.

At 0630 GMT, the KOSPI closed higher 17.08 points or 0.71 per cent at 2,436.37. The benchmark index extended gains following gains in Chinese stock markets. Seoul's announcement that South Korea and North Korea agreed to hold summit in April, also cheered market sentiment.

The won was quoted at 1,065.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.46 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,070.8.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,064.44 per US dollar, down 0.08 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,051.8 per dollar. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.28 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.61 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The KOSPI is down around 2.0 per cent so far this year, and down by 2.35 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 328,140,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 447. Foreigners were net sellers of 271,705 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has fallen 0.18 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan 14, 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on Feb 6, 2018. In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 107.68. The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.228 per cent, higher than the previous day's 2.22 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
2 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
3 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
4 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
5 Stocks to watch: Noble Group, Sasseur Reit, Sembcorp Marine
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Goldilocks says liquidation not the only option to Noble's restructuring

Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut

file6yzm1lq2mj41iknqycn6.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Government & Economy

China's cutting taxes for the industries Trump wants to punish

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening