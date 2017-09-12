You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks gain, won edges up; North Korea retaliation for UN sanctions feared

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 10:22

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose to a near two-week high and the won edged up early on Tuesday as investment sentiment improved following gains in the US stock markets overnight.

Further rises were capped, however, after the United Nations Security Council unanimously stepped up sanctions against North Korea raising some anxiety over retaliatory action by Pyongyang.

The new sanctions came after Pyongyang's sixth and most powerful nuclear test conducted on Sept 3, and imposed a ban on the country's textile exports and capped its imports of crude oil at current levels.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) was up 0.3 per cent at 2,364.92 points as of 0154 GMT, highest intraday trading level since Aug. 31.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The won was quoted at 1,130.7 to the US dollar, up 0.1 per cent versus Monday's close of 1,131.9.

"Investors seem to be thinking that the new sanctions from the UN at least have some possibilities to prompt another provocation from North Korea," said Kim Ye Eun, a stock analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

She added that the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting, which starts on Sept 19, has also led some market players to stay on the sidelines.

Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers of Kospi shares.

They sold 56.9 billion Korean won (S$67.54 million) worth near mid-session.

Cosmetics-related shares pared Monday's losses with Amorepacific up 1.3 per cent and Hankook Cosmetic up 5.6 per cent.

Market heavyweight SK Hynix gained nearly one per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones 416 to 346.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.01 point to 109.30.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

bp_cbd2_120917_6.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Real Estate

Private condo resale prices up 0.7% in August, volumes up 19.2%: SRX Property

Sembcorp Marine 17509665.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, Hyflux

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

UN unanimously backs new sanctions on North Korea

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening