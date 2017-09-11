You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks jump as investors hunt for bargains; North Korea fears recede

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 10:55

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rebounded to their highest in more than a week early on Monday, driven by heavy buying in tech shares, while jitters from geopolitical risks around North Korea have quietened down.

North Korea warned earlier on the day the United States would pay a "due price" for spearheading a UN Security Council resolution against its latest nuclear test, which the markets pretty much ignored.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) was up 0.8 per cent at 2,362.80 points as of 0241 GMT. The index touched as high as 2,369.72 points.

"It's too early to say the risks are gone, but one thing for sure is that market players now think the situation won't get worse as it did some weeks ago," said Lee Kyung Min, a stock analyst at Daishin Securities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Lee added that many foreign investors and domestic institutions are purchasing tech and chemicals shares as quarterly earning season nears.

"There will be more and more bargain-hunting ahead of earnings releases for the third quarter, and those shares on the rise for today are expected to be in the lead."

Tech giant Samsung Electronics jumped over two per cent while the overall electric and electronics shares gained 1.9 per cent.

The chemical industries sub-index was up 1.4 per cent.

Offshore investors purchased a net 4 billion Korean won (S$4.77 million) worth of Kospi shares near mid-session.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 417 to 366.

The South Korean won was a tentative 1,127.8 to the US dollar as the greenback recovered, barely changed from Friday's close of 1,127.5.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 point to 109.30.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

United Overseas Bank.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages

AIA.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'

BT_20170911_LMXPROP11_3079223.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley

Most Read

1 Razer's first shave at cashless raises bumps
2 Former VP sentenced to 14 years jail for money laundering and cheating: CPIB
3 A bad week for greenback as Singdollar rises to 15-month high
4 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
5 The future of retail
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_cbd_110917_12.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment for Q4 2017 moderates but still optimistic: poll

Hurricane Irma 20249932.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

US weather forecaster gauges economic cost of Harvey, Irma to be US$290b

Sep 11, 2017
Stocks

Broker's take: UK business parks seen growing Frasers Centrepoint's income base

Sep 11, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Tee International, Advancer Global, BRC Asia, HG Metal, Trek 2000

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening