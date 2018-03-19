You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks slip driven by auto shares; won falters

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 3:00 PM

BP_Kospi _190318_149.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index weakened on Monday as major auto shares like Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors marked losses after US regulators opened a probe to look into airbag failure in vehicles from those companies.

The Korean won edged down against the US dollar and bond yields also fell.

At 06:32 GMT, the Kospi was down 18.94 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 2,475.03.

The won was quoted at 1,071.6 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.5 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,066.2.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,070.75 per US dollar, down 0.11 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,059.8 per US dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.33 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.9 per cent.

The Kospi is up around 1.1 per cent so far this year, and up by 2.87 per cent in the past 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won (S$1.53 trillion).

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 471,371,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 275.

Foreigners were net sellers of 83,374 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has risen 0.41 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per US dollar on Jan 14, 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on Feb 6, 2018.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 107.85.

The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.274 per cent, lower than the previous day's 2.28 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
3 En-bloc fever may be cooling
4 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
5 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Stanchart.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal

Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX suspends trading in YuuZoo shares with immediate effect over auditors' inability to give opinion

Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

S$800m in wage credits payouts to be given to more than 90,000 employers in March

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening